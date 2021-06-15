Drew Lock: My confidence is high right now

Drew Lock was the Broncos’ starting quarterback last year and has a shot at staying in the job for 2021.

He’ll have to beat out Teddy Bridgewater to do so, and may have taken a step toward that on Tuesday. Per Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, Lock did not throw an interception and finished the team drills period with three red-zone touchdowns.

After the session, Lock said the studying and work in the offseason have made him more confident.

“There’s just a lot that went into this whole offseason that I think after the first couple weeks, we’re going to start seeing grow, and grow, and grow — including my confidence,” Lock said during his press conference. “My confidence is high right now, but that’s just because we’re in practice. I’m just excited about where this is going. I see a lot of things that we’re building on, so to say, we get to focus on some minor details now where maybe last year [we were] focusing on some bigger-picture things. I think that will help us be 10-times better in the long run.”

Lock added that being in the same offense for a second year in a row under coordinator Pat Shurmur has also aided his confidence.

Lock has shown flashes of being a franchise quarterback — like his three-touchdown, 309-yard performance against the Texans in his second career start, or his four-touchdown, 280-yard performance against the Panthers in 2020. But until he displays that ability consistently, questions will likely remain about his standing with the Broncos.

