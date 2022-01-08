Drew Lock becomes first Broncos QB since Tim Tebow with two rushing TDs in a game

If you’re under the impression that this headline is a cynical ploy to get Tim Tebow’s name out there for SEO purposes, you are absolutely correct. Hey, we’re not above that stuff at Touchdown Wire. At least, I’m not.

But it does merit consideration that Broncos quarterback Drew Lock took the checked-out Chiefs defense for two rushing touchdowns in the first half of their Saturday game, becoming the first Denver signal-caller to do so since TIM TEBOW did it against the Patriots on December 18, 2011.

December 18, 2011 Chad Ochocinco catches his only TD as a Patriot, a 33 yard pass from Tom Brady, to get the Patriots started and the Pats go on to get a rare win in Denver (41-23) Tim Tebow had 2 rushing TD’s for the Broncos Previous 17 games at Denver (2-15, .118) pic.twitter.com/Phb0TCDlzJ — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) December 18, 2020

It was the last regular-season game the Broncos won with TIM TEBOW at quarterback. 10 years ago today, however, Denver beat the Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs when TIM TEBOW hit Demaryius Thomas for an 80-yard touchdown in overtime.

“I can’t predict that,” then-Broncos head coach John Fox said when asked if Tebow could keep it up as a pure passer. “He’s gotten better every week. Six or seven weeks ago, people said he couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn. He does that. I think he can do that. I don’t think that was why we lost the game tonight.”

One could say that Lock has had his issues hitting the broad side of a barn throughout his NFL career, and he had a couple of wild misses deep in the first half of this game. But the Chiefs underestimated him as a runner to their great detriment. Much like TIM TEBOW back in the day.

There was this five-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left in the first quarter…

…and this 29-yard scamper with 7:49 left in the first half, in which Lock seemed to rumble unperturbed by the entire Kansas City defense.

Lock completed just four of 10 passes for 27 yards in the first half, but when you can run like that, who cares? Something we used to say of one TIM TEBOW.