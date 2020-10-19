Drew Lock became just second QB to accomplish this feat vs. Bill Belichick's Patriots

Lock became just second QB to accomplish this feat vs. Belichick's Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock didn't play particularly well in Sunday's Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, but he did accomplish a rare feat in the process.

Lock completed just 10 of 24 pass attempts for 189 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. The Broncos escaped Gillette Stadium with a 18-12 victory thanks to kicker Brandon McManus hitting all six of his field goal attempts.

Lock became the youngest opposing quarterback to ever win at Gillette Stadium since it opened in 2002, and he also joined Kurt Warner as the only QBs to throw multiple interceptions and beat a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team on the road.

Drew Lock joins Kurt Warner as the 2nd QB to defeat the Patriots on the road while throwing multiple interceptions in the Bill Belichick era (since 2000).



Warner won MVP that year, so Drew has some work to do. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 19, 2020

Warner and the then-St. Louis Rams saw the Patriots again later in that 2001 season in Super Bowl XXXVI, where New England won 20-17 for its first championship in franchise history. A second matchup between the Patriots and Broncos is very unlikely to happen in the 2020 season.

Lock almost lost the game for the Broncos because both of his interceptions came in the fourth quarter as the Patriots were trying to mount a comeback.

The second interception came on a first down play where the Broncos should've just run out the clock by running the football. Instead, Lock threw the ball deep down field and was picked off by Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones.

How anxious was Lock watching his defense trying to hold on in the last two minutes following his second interception?

"Very, very anxious," Lock admitted after the game. "That's our offense, though. We're going to take shots. The first one was 100 percent on me. From the look I saw, I thought I could try to squeeze it back shoulder. Of course, the defender falls off. Me and Tim will work on that this week.

"If I just throw it the way I've been throwing it the whole game against No. 2, man-to-man, throw it like the first throw of the game, it would have been fine. Wouldn't have been able to throw the second pick. Possibly scored, get another field goal. I would have been sipping Gatorade on the sidelines instead of biting my nails."

In Lock's defense, Sunday's matchup was his first game action since Week 2. He missed Denver's previous two games with a shoulder injury. Overall, he helped the Broncos get a rare win in Foxboro, something few quarterbacks are able to achieve, and that's what really matters.