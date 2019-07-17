Drew Lock agrees to terms with Broncos

The holdout was a short one. It wasn’t even really a holdout.

Rookie quarterback Drew Lock, the 42nd pick in the draft, has agreed to terms, a league source tells PFT.

Lock got the standard deal for his slot. The contract is guaranteed for the first two years. A source with knowledge of the situation disputed the notion that Lock was looking for a “quarterback premium,” in the form of more guarantees or any other terms.

That said, Lock will receive workout bonuses for 2021 and 2022. The Broncos hadn’t paid workout bonuses in year three and four for a second-round pick in six years. Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner, taken one spot before Lock, got those same bonuses — apparently because the Broncos had offered them to Lock.

Lock is expected to be the backup to starter Joe Flacco in 2019. If Flacco is injured, however, Lock needs to be ready to go.