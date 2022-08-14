Drew Lock admits crunchtime sack, fumble was his fault

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Drew Lock
    Drew Lock
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock all in all had a pretty solid game against the Steelers in his preseason debut. Unfortunately, as has often been the case in his NFL career, when Lock was bad it came at the worst possible time.

Despite falling into an early 14-0 hole thanks to some ghastly tackling, Seattle still had a chance to pull off a comeback win in the fourth quarter. Rookie pass rusher Boye Mafe put them in position for a game-winning drive by chasing down Kenny Pickett for a critical sack, his second of the evening. Unfortunately, Lock coughed up a sack fumble shortly after.

The ball was recovered by the Steelers, who led a late scoring drive to secure a 32-25 victory.

After the game, head coach Pete Carroll said his first thought was that Lock didn’t make the hot read he needed.

A few minutes later, Lock confirmed that the error was his.

Lock’s passing numbers were far superior compared to those of Geno Smith. However, it’s important to keep in mind that he was facing the backups of Pittsburgh’s defense. Lock will also need to continue working on his ball secuity, which as been a problem throughout his career. To date he has 13 fumbles in 24 games.

Related

Seahawks great Michael Bennett asks Pete Carroll why he traded him

List

Seahawks: 6 takeaways from their preseason loss to Steelers

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories