Drew Lock admits crunchtime sack, fumble was his fault

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock all in all had a pretty solid game against the Steelers in his preseason debut. Unfortunately, as has often been the case in his NFL career, when Lock was bad it came at the worst possible time.

Despite falling into an early 14-0 hole thanks to some ghastly tackling, Seattle still had a chance to pull off a comeback win in the fourth quarter. Rookie pass rusher Boye Mafe put them in position for a game-winning drive by chasing down Kenny Pickett for a critical sack, his second of the evening. Unfortunately, Lock coughed up a sack fumble shortly after.

The ball was recovered by the Steelers, who led a late scoring drive to secure a 32-25 victory.

After the game, head coach Pete Carroll said his first thought was that Lock didn’t make the hot read he needed.

Pete Carroll was asked by @bcondotta if Drew Lock needed to see the unblocked rusher who caused the late sack fumble. Carroll said he needs clarification on what was called but thinks it was supposed to be a hot read. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 14, 2022

A few minutes later, Lock confirmed that the error was his.

Drew Lock took the blame for the sack and fumble at end. pic.twitter.com/DrSM3Y3h4s — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 14, 2022

Lock’s passing numbers were far superior compared to those of Geno Smith. However, it’s important to keep in mind that he was facing the backups of Pittsburgh’s defense. Lock will also need to continue working on his ball secuity, which as been a problem throughout his career. To date he has 13 fumbles in 24 games.

