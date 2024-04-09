Drew Lock has $3 million in incentives tied to playing

Usually, the terms of a player's contract are overstated. The terms of the contract given by the Giants to quarterback Drew Lock were understated.

It was reported as a one-year, $5 million deal. It could have been described as being worth "up to" $8 million. It wasn't.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that Lock's deal has $3 million in incentives tied to playing time and performance.

He gets $250,000 for taking 40-49 percent of the snaps, another $250,000 for 50-59 percent, another $250,000 for 60-69 percent, and another $250,000 for 70 percent or more.

There's $1 million available in performance triggers, if he throws at least 224 passes: $250,000 for a passer rating of 92.5; $250,000 for a completion percentage of 65 percent or more; $250,000 for throwing 15 touchdown passes with a passer rating of 88; and $250,000 for 2,000 passing yards and a passer rating of 88.

He gets another $500,000 if he takes 55-69 percent of the snaps and the Giants make the playoffs, and another $500,000 if he takes 70 percent or more of the snaps and the Giants make the playoffs.

It's odd that this wasn't leaked. And it invites speculation that the Giants wanted to downplay that reality, because it suggests they're not fully sold on Daniel Jones — which makes it more likely that they'll take a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the draft. Which they probably don't want the world (and those drafting behind them) to know.