Drew Gordon, former NBA player and father of 3, dies at 33

Former NBA player Drew Gordon, the older brother of Denver Nuggets player Aaron Gordon, has died, according to the team. He was 33.

“1990 — 2024 Drew Gordon,” the team wrote in a May 30 post on X. “The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon. Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones.”

“Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.”

NBC Bay Area affiliate confirmed Gordon died in a car accident in Portland, Oregon on May 30.

TODAY.com reached out to the Denver Nuggets and Drew Gordon's rep for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

A six-foot-nine forward, the San Jose, California native had a brief NBA career, playing in nine games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2014-2015 season, averaging 1.9 points and two rebounds per game. He played collegiately at UCLA and the University of New Mexico, but was not drafted after he finished his college career in 2012.

Fiat Torino v Zenit St. Petersburg - EuroCup basketball (Massimiliano Ferraro / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In addition to his time with the 76ers, Gordon also played in the G League, as well as for multiple teams overseas, with stops in France, Italy, Russia, Japan, Ukraine, and Poland.

Gordon announced his retirement from professional basketball in 2023.

"Thank you basketball for all that you have given me! I have given you my all over the years, I’m retiring on my jersey year," he wrote on X. "Thank you to all the fans, friends and family that have supported me along my journey!! Next chapter it is! Goodbye 32 hello 33."

Thank you basketball for all that you have given me! I have given you my all over the years, I’m retiring on my jersey year. Thank you to all the fans, friends and family that have supported me along my journey!! Next chapter it is! Goodbye 32 hello 33 — drew gordon (@xtraGORDONary32) July 12, 2023

Gordon is survived by his wife, Angela, and three children, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

Gordon’s brother, Aaron, won the NBA title with the Nuggets last season. The No. 4 pick in the 2014 NBA draft, Aaron Gordon was traded to the Nuggets in 2021 where he has played since.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com