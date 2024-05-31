Advertisement

Drew Gordon, former NBA player, dies in auto accident at age 33

NBC Sports
·2 min read
Drew Gordon—the former UCLA and New Mexico star who played nine games with the Philadelphia 76ers, brother of the Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon, and father of three—has died at the age of 33 due to an auto accident.

The tragic news was confirmed by his agent and the Denver Nuggets.

The accident occurred in Portland, Oregon, according to Andscape’s Marc Spears, but there are no other details.

The elder Gordon was a McDonald's All-American at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California, and went on to play his college ball at UCLA and New Mexico.

Professionally, the elder Gordon played nine games for the Philadelphia 76ers but played a decade professionally between the G League and overseas in France, Italy, Russia, Japan, Ukraine, and Poland. He retired from the game in 2023 and was a regular at Nuggets games this past season.

Our thoughts are with the Gordon family and his friends.