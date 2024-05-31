Drew Gordon, Former NBA Player, Dead at 33 in Reported Car Crash

Gordon played for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2014-15 season

Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Drew Gordon

Former NBA forward Drew Gordon, who is also the older brother of Denver Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon, has died at the age of 33.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, May 30, Denver Nuggets shared a black and white snap of the Gordon brothers with their hands touching as they faced in opposite directions.

“1990 - 2024 Drew Gordon,” the tribute read in capital letters. “The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon. Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones.”

They added, “Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.”

Drew’s agent Calvin Andrews confirmed to ESPN that the former basketball player died in a car accident in Portland, Oregon on Thursday, May 30. Andrews and Portland Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Drew Gordon playing for the Delaware 87ers drives against the Westchester Knicks at the University of Delaware Frank Acierno Arena on December 28, 2014 in Westchester, New York

Related: Meet Luka Doncic's Daughter! All About the NBA Star's Only Child, Gabriela Doncic

Per CBS Sports, Drew’s college career began at UCLA, where he spent two years in the UCLA Bruins men's basketball program. He then transferred to New Mexico for junior season, joining the New Mexico Lobos men's basketball team for two seasons.

Despite averaging at least 13 points and 10 rebounds every game, Drew did not make the 2012 NBA draft, according to the outlet, but still had a successful basketball career.

CBS Sports reported that Drew went on to play for the Dallas Mavericks in the Summer League before switching between foreign leagues and the G League.

Yahoo! Sports also reported that Drew played in leagues in France, Italy, Turkey, Serbia, Lithuania, Japan, Russia, Ukraine and Poland.

He then played for the NBA team Philadelphia 76ers during the 2014-15 season, where he played in nine games.

Igor Russak/NurPhoto via Getty Drew Gordon (C) of Zenit St. Petersburg vie for the ball during the EuroCup Round 5 regular season basketball match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Tofas Bursa at the Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, November 08, 2017.

Related: Equestrian Star Georgie Campbell Dead at 37 After Falling Off Horse at Competition: ‘She Could Not Be Saved’

According to CBS Sports, Drew continued playing professional basketball for nearly ten years after his time at the Philadelphia 76ers. With most of his career taking place abroad, he went on to receive the title of All-Star in France in 2015, before retiring in 2023.

Drew’s last Instagram post on April 26 featured him pictured alongside a snap of his brother Aaron with the caption, “Did you know that Aaron Gordon’s brother was a G League star? 6’9’ big man Drew Gordon played two seasons in the G and was a nightly double-double machine.”

The post also featured slides of him playing basketball during his professional career.

On February 18, Drew also shared a carousel post to celebrate the birthday of his wife Angela.

According to ESPN, the late athlete is survived by Angela and three children.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.