Drew Gordon, former 76ers player, killed in Clackamas County car crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Former Philadelphia 76ers player Drew Gordon has died in a car crash in Clackamas County, according to ESPN.

Gordon’s agent confirmed to ESPN that the forward died in a crash on Thursday. The Albuquerque Journal reported the crash took place near the intersection of South Springwater Road and South Bakers Ferry Road.

Oregon whooping cough cases increase 770%, prompting OHA to encourage vaccines

He played for the 76ers during their 2014-15 season. He is the brother of Aaron Gordon, a current player for the Denver Nuggets.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Nuggets tweeted, “Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.