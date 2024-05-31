Drew Gordon, brother of Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon, dies in car crash

DENVER (KDVR) — ESPN has confirmed that former NBA player Drew Gordon died in a car crash on Thursday. The 33-year-old was the older brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon.

According to senior ESPN writer Marc J. Spears, Gordon’s agent confirmed the former forward died in a car crash in Portland, Oregon. At this time, it is unclear what factors may have led to the crash.

Gordon played nine games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2014-15 season, according to ESPN.

Nuggets are 5th straight NBA champ to falter in quest to repeat but maintain high hopes for future

The Denver Nuggets posted a black and white photo on X of Drew and Aaron.

The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon. Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones. Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.” Denver Nuggets

Gordon is survived by his wife and three children.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.