Drew Gooden on LeBron: 'When he believes in you, you'll play out of your mind'

Gooden on LeBron: 'When he believes in you, you'll play out of your mind' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After defeating the Houston Rockets 112-102 in Game 3 Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James became the winningest postseason player in NBA history. He passed former Lakers guard Derek Fisher for first place in postseason wins with 162.

In order to properly appreciate the feat James accomplished at this point in his 17-year career, the Wizards Talk Podcast was joined by former LeBron teammate Drew Gooden to break down just how James keeps making history seemingly every night.

"When you got LeBron James believing in you it don't matter who you are, you're going to have an out-of-body experience, you're going to play out of your mind," Gooden said. "The fans are going to be behind you, you're going to get better, gain more confidence."

Gooden pointed to James' history of being authentic on and off the hardwood as one of the main pillars of his ability as a superstar.

"It's never a dull day, a rainy day with LeBron. It could be 80 degrees outside or three below, he's going to come to practice with a smile on his face, happy and ready to work," Gooden said. "No matter what's going on on the outside he just fills the room with energy. LeBron is just so consistent with it, it's not fake, it's not fraudulent. I think that's what his team's feed off and I think that's ultimately what gets his team's to the conference finals."

Gooden played alongside James from 2004 to 2008 in Cleveland. In those seasons Gooden averaged 12.1 points and 8.7 rebounds while James was a four-time all-star, and lead the league in scoring in 2007 (30.0 pg).