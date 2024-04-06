Drew Eubanks rises to block the shot

French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
In a LIV Golf-produced video, Anthony Kim talks about his way back to golf.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
Yes, the Dodgers have three MVPs atop their lineup, but it's the depth of their offense that will give opposing pitchers nightmares.
Juan Soto has hit .529 with four RBI in four games with the Yankees this season.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland might be the Athletics' home for a little longer.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.