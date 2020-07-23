Drew Eubanks literally adds insult to injury with dunk on Thanasis Antetokounmpo (video)
Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo successfully defended the rim.
On paper.
In reality, Spurs center Drew Eubanks DEVESTATINGLY dunked on Antetokounmpo. Eubanks also got a technical foul for taunting. And Antetokounmpo got hurt in the process, sitting the rest of the Milwaukee’s 113-92 scrimmage win over San Antonio on Thursday.
Eubanks getting called for a technical foul probably doesn’t really relieve Antetokounmpo’s physical and mental pain.
Drew Eubanks literally adds insult to injury with dunk on Thanasis Antetokounmpo (video) originally appeared on NBCSports.com