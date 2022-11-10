Drew Eubanks with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his season-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness and starting forward Cameron Johnson, Phoenix led by as many as 27 against Minnesota to rebound from a disappointing loss at Philadelphia two nights earlier. Cameron Payne scored 23 while starting in place of Paul.
Charles Oakley chimes in on the Jordan-Thomas beef, defending Jordan along the way.
The Minnesota Timberwolves were left with four players on defense vs. the Phoenix Suns as D'Angelo Russell watched from the sideline.
Teammate Cedric Maxwell told the tale of their early clash during the sole season the two Hall of Famers were teammates.
Everyone knows Steph Curry can't save the Warriors every night. What they really need is improvements from the bench and on defense -- and they need it soon, Monte Poole writes.
If you think about it, it's actually pretty obvious.
What we learned from the Lakers-Clippers game Wednesday: Darvin Ham will not be frustrated, LeBron James wants more fouls calls, Troy Brown looks solid.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Sophomore running back Sy'veon Wilkerson had a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 41-14 victory over Texas Southern.
Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving gave his thoughts on the situation surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.
Steph Curry's bravado brought the Warriors back in the win column, but it has its limits.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
For one game, the Nets looked like the team pundits expected them to be. For the Knicks, it looked like nothing has changed.
Penn State is set to begin its season on Friday against Lock Haven.
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in our latest look at the NBA power rankings and top MVP candidates?
The latest Yankees free agent and trade buzz and rumors during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.
Warriors GM Bob Myers isn't worried about Jordan Poole's slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season.
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.