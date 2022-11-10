Drew Eubanks with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Field Level Media

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his season-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness and starting forward Cameron Johnson, Phoenix led by as many as 27 against Minnesota to rebound from a disappointing loss at Philadelphia two nights earlier. Cameron Payne scored 23 while starting in place of Paul.