Drew Elliott sets new Irish record at Wamego
May 8—Chapman junior Drew Elliott established a new Chapman Irish track record at the Wamego Varsity Track Meet last Friday. Elliott broke the Irish 800M record of 1:58.70 set in 1999 by running 1:57.49 at Wamego
Wamego Varsity Meet
Results Chapman Top 6
Boys 100M (10.94)
Gage Picking, Chapman 1st 10.94
Kameron Krogman, Chapman 3rd 11.38
Girls 100M (12.61)
Haley Litzinger, Chapman 1st 12.61
Boys 200M (22.93)
Gage Picking, Chapman 1st 22.39
Girls 200M (25.88)
Haley Litzinger, Chapman 1st 25.88
Boys 400M (50.48)
Seth Crouse, Chapman 4th 55.29
Girls 400M (1:02.40)
Alex Aguas, Chapman 6th 1:11.97
Boys 800M (1:57.49)
Drew Elliott, Chapman 1st 1:57.49
Girls 800M (2:20.47)
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman 1st 2:20.47
Jade Beary, Chapman 4th 2:38.23
Hailey Briggs, Chapman 6th 2:47.61
Boys 1600M (4:29.17)
Hunter Taphorn, Chapman 5th 4:55.89
Girls 1600M (5:29.18)
Paisly Jaderborg-DeWeese, Chapman 4th 5:48.70
Boys 3200M (10:27.93)
Hunter Taphorn, Chapman 3rd 10:58.15
Dakota Nisbeth, Chapman 6th 11:12.01
Girls 3200M (12:26.20)
Addison Gibson, Chapman 6th 14:14.83
Girls 4x100 (51.38)
Chapman, 3rd 52.67 (Josie Baer, Claire Wasylk, Tanith Elliott, Emma Wehrmeister)
Boys 110M Hurdles (14.5)
Ian Sayers, Chapman 2nd 14.4
Kelan Gruver, Chapman 3rd 15.5
Boys 300M Hurdles (41.03)
Ian Sayers, Chapman 3rd 43.69
Kelan Gruver, Chapman 6th 44.62
Girls 4x400 (4:10.21)
Chapman, 2nd 4:16.32 (Elyssa Frieze, Tanith Elliott, Keira Jones, Haley Litzinger)
Boys 4x100 (44.10)
Chapman, 1st 44.10 (Kameron Krogman, Blake Hornaday, Noah Hanson, Gage Picking)
Girls 4x800 (10:22.34)
Chapman, 1st 10:22.34 (Jade Beary, Hailey Briggs, Keira Jones, Paisly Jaderborg-DeWeese)
Boys 4x400 (3:30.53)
Chapman, 2nd 3:32.75 (Gage Picking, Justin Blocker, Kameron Krogman, Drew Elliott)
Girls Shot Put (36-06)
Ashleigh Long, Chapman 1st 36-06
Tanith Elliott, Chapman 4th 32-02.75
Girls Discus (117-10)
Tanith Elliott, Chapman 1st 117-10
Abigail Gaston, Chapman 5th 96-03
Boys 4x800 (8:33.23)
Chapman, 4th 9:25.58 (Seth Crouse, Dakota Nisbeth, Cyrus Wyma, Ethan Calovich)
Girls Javelin (117-03)
Clare Kuntz, Chapman 4th 100-07
Boys Shot Put (48-05.50)
Weston Langvardt, Chapman 3rd 45-09.00
Girls Pole Vault (8-09)
Taya Rowley, Chapman 1st 8-09
Girls Long Jump (17-10.25)
Haley Litzinger, Chapman 1st 17-10.25
Claire Wasylk, Chapman 3rd 15-11.75
Josie Baer, Chapman 6th 14-08.75
Boys Discus (137-0)
Weston Langvardt, Chapman 3rd 126-01
Girls Triple Jump (34-03.00)
Claire Wasylk, Chapman 2nd 33-05.25
Boys Javelin (153-06)
Ian Suther, Chapman 1st 153-06
Braden Litzinger, Chapman 2nd 136-04
Boys High Jump (6-04)
Carter Rock, Chapman 5th 5-06
Boys Pole Vault (13-03)
Kaicen DeWeese, Chapman 2nd 11-09
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman 3rd 10-03
Team Scores
Boys — Axtell 134, Wamego 117, Chapman 113, Rock Creek 86, Clay Center JV 3.
Girls — Wamego 139, Rock Creek 136, Chapman 110, Axtell 40, Clay Center JV 26, St. Xaviers 3.