Late Drew Ceppetelli honored at Somersworth/Coe-Brown game: 'Just amazing,' mom says

ROCHESTER — Mindful. Grateful. Positive. Honest. Organic.

Those are the five words Melissa Ceppetelli, mother of the late Drew Ceppetelli, said best describe the type of person her daughter was.

On Wednesday night, the support of multiple communities for the Ceppetelli family could be felt inside a packed house for the Somersworth/Coe-Brown boys hockey team's scrimmage at Rochester Ice Arena. The main purpose of the event was to honor Drew Ceppetelli, whose brother, Dante, is a senior on the team.

Melissa Ceppetelli, Drew Ceppetlli's mother, holds a custom-made "DC7" sweatshirt that was one of many items for sale Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at a boys hockey scrimmage between Somersworth/Coe-Brown and Sanborn/Epping/Raymond. Ceppetelli is surrounded by friends and family, including Darcy and Jim McKenney, Drew's aunt and uncle, and family friends Karyn Grant, Holly Leeman, Tammy Trepanier, Michelle Grant, Taryn Grant, Siobhan Norris and Nicole Keefe.

Drew Ceppetelli, whose 23rd birthday would have been Thursday, died as the result of a car accident in Portsmouth early Thanksgiving morning in 2022. She grew up in Barrington and at the time of her death was a senior at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, where she was a member of the school's softball team.

She attended Coe-Brown in high school.

"The Bearcats have just continued to keep supporting and stepping up," Melissa Ceppetelli said. "Tons of family and friends here ... people are amazing. Really just amazing."

More: Drew Ceppetelli's memory kept alive by lifelong 'best friends' on baseball field

Many people, of all ages, showed their support by wearing 'DC7' hoodies that were available for purchase at the game. All proceeds went to the Drew Ceppetelli Foundation. Donations can be sent to the foundation at Holy Rosary Credit Union or by Venmo at @DrewCeppScholarshipFund.

"I think a lot of time the support kind of fizzles as time goes on," Melissa Ceppetelli said. "But people have really just stayed strong and steady in their approach. It really means the world to us. Drew's birthday is (December 7), and on the days that are harder than others, we just have an amazing support system in the community and with our family and friends in general."

The Bearcats team also honored the Ceppetelli family prior to a game last season.

"Obviously with the Ceppetelli's being a big part of the hockey community, it's very important to us," Somersworth/Coe-Brown head coach Fred Strum said. "And Dante (Drew's brother) being on our team, his senior year, it means a lot. The hockey community is very small, so we really enjoy helping out and having it go to the (Ceppetelli) cause and scholarship fund."

Strum called the Ceppetelli's "just a great family."

"The Ceppetellis have been around this rink since I was a little kid 40 years ago," Strum said. "We really are very fortunate that we can help them out in a tough situation."

Senior forward J.R. Norris represented the Bearcats in a pregame ceremonial puck drop, and proceeded to score two goals in Somersworth's 5-2 win over Sanborn/Epping/Raymond.

"It's really nice to bring (the Ceppetelli family) out here and do something nice for them, and everyone who has been effected by (her passing)," Norris said. "It's always nice to do something for them."

Norris called the pregame puck drop special.

"It's not everyday you get to do that for A - the family and B - the family and everyone watching around the rink," Norris said. "Definitely a special moment."

Along with hoodies, T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, stickers and bracelets were also available for purchase and support the foundation.

"The sweatshirts are really for us to keep her legacy going," Melissa Ceppetelli said. "We came up with the DC7 logo, with some of the words would be used to describe her. You can see it's mindful, grateful, positive, organic. That's how she chose to live her life and those were the things she was constantly talking about and trying to work into her own life and helping other people."

