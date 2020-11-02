Drew Brees has won more games in overtime than any other NFL QB

Per @ESPNStatsInfo Drew Brees' 14 overtime wins (including playoffs) are the most by a starting QB ever. The NFL instituted overtime in the regular season in 1974. Tom Brady is second with 12. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 2, 2020





When Wil Lutz booted a field goal for the New Orleans Saints to win their Week 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears, it strengthened Drew Brees’ claim to fame for one important NFL record: victories in overtime.

According to research from ESPN Stats & Info, Brees has won 14 games in overtime, including the postseason. That’s the most in NFL history, going all the way back to 1974, when the overtime period was first introduced at the pro level.

Of course, wouldn’t you know who is close in second place: Brees’ new NFC South division rival, Tom Brady. Brady is just seven games into his first year as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, but he’s won a dozen games in overtime in his own lengthy NFL career.

Maybe playing with elite defenses throughout his New England Patriots tenure eased the degree of difficulty for him and created fewer overtime opportunities by successfully closing out games. Who’s to say for sure?

The Saints have come out ahead in each of their trips into overtime this year, prevailing against both the Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers. Could we see Brees versus Brady in a sudden-death matchup in overtime this Sunday night?

