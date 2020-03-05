Drew Brees on Tom Brady's NFL free agency: 'I don't see him going anywhere'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees isn't planning to switch teams this late in his career. Will New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady do the same?

Brees announced last month he's returning for the 2020 NFL season, ending retirement speculation. Despite having the option to explore free agency, Brees will return to the Saints, his team for the last 14 seasons and with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2009.

Brees appeared on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Thursday, and he was asked about Brady's upcoming free agency.

Drew Brees on @WEEI says, "I love Tom Brady. He's a legend. And I don't see him going anywhere." — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 5, 2020

Brady is able to become a free agent for the first time in his career, and reports indicate as many as eight teams could show interest in signing him.

The 42-year-old quarterback didn't have a great 2019 campaign, but multiple injuries and a lack of top-tier talent at the offensive skill positions contributed to his somewhat disappointing stats. Still, he completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions -- solid numbers for most quarterbacks.

Oddsmakers still expect Brady to remain in New England, and they've pegged the Patriots as the betting favorites to sign him. If Brady does return to the Patriots, the team will have to make some offensive upgrades to contend for an AFC championship. The Patriots roster as currently built could have a tough time competing against the Baltimore Ravens and defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

