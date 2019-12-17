Drew Brees ties Peyton Manning for all-time passing touchdowns

Peyton Manning likely will have his all-time passing touchdowns record only a few more minutes tonight. At the rate Drew Brees is going, the Saints quarterback might shatter the record against the Colts.

Brees threw his second touchdown of the night, the 539th of his career. That passes Tom Brady, who he briefly was tied with for second all time, and ties Brady with Manning for the record.

Manning threw for 539 touchdowns during his career from 1998-2015. Brady sits at 538 touchdowns and still could pass both Manning and Brees this season.

Michael Thomas caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brees with 12:37 remaining in the second quarter, and Tre'Quan Smith caught a 21-yarder from Brees with 6:11 left in the half.

The Saints lead 17-0. Brees has passed for 148 yards, and Thomas has 77 yards receiving.

The Colts have only 69 yards.