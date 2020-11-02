Drew Brees is again the NFL’s career passing touchdown leader. For at least a day.

Brees threw two touchdown passes in the Saints’ win over the Bears today, giving him 560 career touchdown passes. That moves him ahead of Tom Brady, who has 559. Brady plays on Monday night, so Brees may not have the record for long.

The game was a wild, back-and-forth affair that went into overtime and ended with a Saints field goal and a 26-23 win.

Although Brees threw some poor passes in the wind in Chicago and looked like his arm strength was lacking, his accuracy was on point on shorter passes, and he did enough for the Saints to win.

Brees looked better than Bears quarterback Nick Foles, who struggled so much that social media was lighting up with suggestions that Foles could be benched for Mitch Trubisky. That didn’t happen, and Foles did lead the Bears to 10 fourth-quarter points, but it wasn’t enough.

The win improves the Saints’ record to 5-2, and they remain among the NFC’s elite teams. The Bears fall to 5-3, and they missed a great opportunity to move ahead of the Packers in the NFC North. Chicago and Foles fell just short on a big day for Brees and the Saints.

Drew Brees throws two touchdown passes as Saints beat Bears in overtime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk