Drew Brees has four TDs in first half against 49ers, ties with Tom Brady for passing record

Drew Brees is having himself a game.

Just halfway into the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers, the 40-year-old New Orleans Saints QB had already notched four touchdowns. Three came from his arm — two alone were thrown to TE Jared Cook — and one was a short rushing TD from the one-yard line.

Brees was so productive that the Saints scored a touchdown on each of their first four possessions — their first punt came with just over four minutes left in the first half.

Brees started the day with 532 career touchdown passes, and his third pass of the day put him in rarefied air.

That was Drew Brees’ 535th career TD pass, tying Tom Brady for 2nd all-time!



4 behind Peyton Manning #Saints pic.twitter.com/qHEHH93ulV — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2019

He’s now tied with Tom Brady for second-most all-time career TD passes, and needs just four to tie Peyton Manning for the lead. With both offenses rolling, anything could happen.

