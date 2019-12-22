Drew Brees stopped short of completion record

Drew Brees has set plenty of records lately, but he was stopped short of another one Sunday.

By throwing an incomplete pass on his second attempt of the day, Brees saw his streak of 23 consecutive completions stopped.

He hit his last 22 last week against the Colts, and his first one Sunday against the Titans, before his deep shot to Michael Thomas missed.

The previous record of 25 straight completions was shared by Nick Foles and Philip Rivers last year and Ryan Tannehill in 2015.