Drew Brees still confident, feels “Borderline great”

Saints quarterback Drew Brees may not have looked like himself last week, but he remains confident.

Via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Brees said Wednesday: “I feel good, I feel good. Borderline great.”

He’s looked anything but, with just 472 yards and 64.7 percent completions with 6.9 yards per attempt, well off his normal numbers. He didn’t put much credence in the statistical measures, however.

“You know one of the statistics that was thrown out after the game was the yards per attempt or something like that. There are many statistics I do not pay one bit of attention to — and that would be one of them,” Brees said. “At the end of the day, I am focused on putting us in position to succeed, making great decisions, both in the run game or pass game, whatever is predicated on my ability to get us in the best play. And our ability to take care of the football and go and score points, put us in the best position to win. Those are the things I’m focused on, and I don’t care how we do it. I honestly don’t. I just want to win football games.”

Without star receiver Michael Thomas, it’s reasonable to think the Saints might not look familiar, especially considering the limited preseason.

“I’m confident with the guys we have and the system we have that we’re gonna get back on track,” he said. “I think we have always been one of the best teams in the league, probably in history, at the precision of the passing game. And I think we are on our way to being back there very soon.”

It doesn’t get any easier this week against the Packers, and the Saints will have to improve offensively to keep pace. Brees seems confident they will.

