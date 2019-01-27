Drew Brees spotted at Pelicans game wearing Red Sox hat, Patriots-colored shoes originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Whether it's taunting their archrival Atlanta Falcons on their epic collapse to Tom Brady and Co. in Super Bowl LI, sharing a mutual distrust of the NFL after a series of controversies, or being perhaps one of the few states outside of New England siding with Pat Patriot in Super Bowl LIII, Saints fans in recent years have considered themselves to be aligned with Patriots fans.

Saturday afternoon at Smoothie King Center, where the New Orleans Pelicans hosted the San Antonio Spurs in a 126-114 loss, superstar quarterback Drew Brees was spotted courtside showing his appreciation for two of Boston's most popular pro sports franchises:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Those Patriots-colored Nike sneakers are some what reminiscent of these custom sneakers designed by Nike for Patriots owner Robert Kraft, unveiled late in 2018.

Wonder who Brees will be pulling for in Super Bowl LIII? 🤔

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.