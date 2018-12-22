Drew Brees set to break his own single-season completion percentage record

Last year Saints quarterback Drew Brees set a new NFL record for the highest completion percentage in a season, completing 72.0 percent of his passes. This year Brees is poised to break his own record.

Brees has completed 74.9 percent of his passes this year, meaning that unless he has two very ugly games in the final two games of the season, he will break his own record.

So far this season, Brees’s lowest completion percentage in any game came in Week Four against the Giants, when he completed 18 of 32 passes. If Brees were to match that season-low performance in each of his next two games, and go 36-for-64 for the rest of the season, he’d have a single-season completion percentage of 72.6 percent. So even if Brees matches his worst outing of the season for two weeks in a row, he’ll finish ahead of his record-setting season last year.

Brees has led the NFL in completion percentage five times in his NFL career, and he’s a near-lock to do it again this year, as his closest competitor, Kirk Cousins, is at 70.5 percent and almost assuredly won’t be able to catch Brees. The single-season record belongs to Brees now, and an even higher single-season record will belong to Brees in eight days.