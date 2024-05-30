Drew Brees says he has a son talking about going to LSU

It’s tough to summarize the time Drew Brees spent with the New Orleans Saints as anything but transformative. Brees developed into a quarterback worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his 15 years in New Orleans, but his career with the team also raised the Saints’ standing from a laughingstock to a Super Bowl contender.

On Thursday, Brees was announced as an inductee for the Saints Hall of Fame, and he used that opportunity to reflect on the unique road that brought him here. Brees and his family have moved around a bit in retirement, splitting time between Hawaii, California, and Louisiana, but Brees added that all four of his children were born in New Orleans, and they considered themselves New Orleanians.

“And now all of a sudden I have a son who’s talking about wanting to go to LSU,” Brees grinned. “So Geaux Tigers!”

Brees’ sons are just reaching high school age, so it’s going to be a few years before they start drawing much attention in recruiting circles. But it sounds like there may be another Brees dropping back to pass in Louisiana later down the road. He may just need to have a word with Joe Burrow about wearing his dad’s No. 9 jersey if he ends up at LSU.

