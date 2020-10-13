Drew Brees says Justin Herbert has 'a really bright future' after Chargers loss

It was another tough loss for the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, falling to the New Orleans Saints in overtime. This one was a heartbreaker — the Chargers led 20-3 in the second quarter, but lost 30-27.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has now lost all four of his starts, but he was a bright spot once again. On Monday night he showed why head coach Anthony Lynn named him the permanent starting quarterback for the 2020 season, becoming the first rookie in NFL history to throw four touchdowns on Monday Night Football. He finished the night having completed 20 of 34 attempted passes for 264 yards and zero interceptions.

There are many reasons for Chargers fans to be excited about Herbert, and Saints quarterback Drew Brees actually agrees. Brees came away from the game impressed with the young rookie, which he not only told the media, but Herbert himself.

"I told him, I was really impressed with him...he's got a really bright future"



It had to be incredible for Herbert, who has only started four NFL games, to hear “I’m really impressed with you” from one of the greatest quarterbacks of this generation.

More Saints impressed with Herbert

Brees wasn’t the only one with good words to say about Herbert. Saints head coach Sean Payton was pretty wowed by what he saw on the field.

“He's a good young talent,” Payton said via nola.com. “You don't feel like you're playing against a young player. He's someone that gets the ball out of his hands. I think he's got a promising future, and he's impressive to watch.”

The lovefest continued, with defensive end Cam Jordan also registering his praise.

“Young kid was out there taking a lot of hits today,” Jordan said via nola.com. “Our front seven got after him pretty well. He made a lot of great plays down the stretch. ... He may be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.”

Hearing all of that from the opposing team isn’t the same as winning your first game as starting quarterback, but hopefully for Herbert it softens the blow of his fourth straight loss.

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert earned the praise of Drew Brees and other Saints after Monday's performance.

