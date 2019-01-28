Drew Brees to Saints fans: 'This will make us stronger, this will bond us tighter'

A little more than a week after his team lost in the NFC championship in part because of a controversial non-call by the officiating crew, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees posted a message on Instagram on Monday.

Brees directed it toward Saints fans and residents of New Orleans. They are his first public remarks since the immediate aftermath of the game on Jan. 20.

‘Our success is your success. Our disappointment is your disappointment.’

‘Our disappointment is your disappointment’: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees posted a message for the team’s fans on Monday. (AP)

Brees, who completed his 13th season in New Orleans and celebrated his 40th birthday in the days leading up to the conference championship game, wrote:

“I’ve spent this last week navigating the heartache and disappointment from the game. Some things within our control and some outside our control that caused us to fall short. So much of our motivation is to represent the Who Dat Nation with determination and resiliency. We want to play for you, fight for you, and win for you. You deserve that. “The longer I play I realize that we truly are one heartbeat with our fans. Our success is your success. Our disappointment is your disappointment. We are inspired by one another to accomplish things far greater than what we could ever do on our own. “Everything that has ever happened to this community, we have bonded together, galvanized and leaped forward every time. “The frustration we feel now can be channeled in the same way. Pour that passion and emotion into your families and communities. Inspire others with your focus & determination and positive outlook. This will make us stronger, this will bond us tighter, this will be a source for our success in the future.

There is no place like New Orleans. There is no community like ours. No fans like the Who Dat Nation. I refuse to let this hold us down. I refuse to let this create any negativity or resentment. I embrace the challenge. “So keep your chin up, hold your head high, puff your chest out because WE are the Who Dat Nation and WE will always persevere.”

Pelicans game Saturday

Brees was sitting courtside at the New Orleans Pelicans game on Saturday night with his son, Bowen. Though the Pelicans lost to the San Antonio Spurs (and the agent for star Anthony Davis said Monday morning he will not sign a contract extension with the team and wants to be traded), Brees posted a photo of the two and said he enjoyed the bonding time.

