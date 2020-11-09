Who saw this coming?

The Saints are coasting to a blowout victory over the Buccaneers. With the Saints holding a 31-0 halftime lead, the only drama left is whether former Bucs starting quarterback Jameis Winston will play for New Orleans in mop-up duty.

Drew Brees completed 18 of 23 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He threw touchdown passes of 14 yards to Tre'Quan Smith, 7 yards to Adam Trautman and 12 yards to Emmanuel Sanders. Alvin Kamara also had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Brees now holds the NFL record for most passing touchdowns, regaining it from Brady with his 561st, 562nd and 563rd. Brady entered with 561, where he remains.

Brady instead has thrown his 184th and 185th career interceptions. David Onyemata and Marcus Williams had interceptions for the Saints.

Brady is 11-of 22 for 96 yards. Antonio Brown has two catches for 16 yards, and Mike Evans one for 22.

Eleven different receivers have caught passes for the Saints, with Michael Thomas returning from his injuries to catch four passes for 41 yards. Taysom Hill, who played 10 first half snaps, has three carries for 38 yards, a pass completion to Jared Cook for 19 yards and one catch for 21 yards.

The Saints have 283 yards against the league’s third-ranked defense, with the Bucs gaining only 105. New Orleans scored on five of six possessions, not counting two kneel downs to end the half. Cook lost a fumble at the Tampa Bay 2-yard line on the only one of the first six possessions the Saints didn’t score points.

Drew Brees, Saints dominating Tom Brady, Bucs with 31-0 halftime lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk