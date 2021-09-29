What Drew Brees said about Tom Brady nearing his passing yards record

If it wasn’t for the much larger storyline on Sunday, the upcoming slate of NFL games in Week 4 would be all about Tom Brady breaking Drew Brees’ career passing yards record.

Of course, Brady visiting the New England Patriots for the first time as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is going to overshadow that… but the record is likely to fall, nonetheless.

Currently Brees, who retired after the 2020 season, holds it with 80,358 yards passing. Brady, 44, only needs 68 yards to take hold of the record.

Such a feat could be surpassed really quickly, in one play, even… And that’s what Brees is hoping for.

Earlier this week, Brees discussed Brady inching toward his record with ESPN. The QB-turned-analyst said he hopes the record falls in a hurry.

“I’d be all for Brady just launching the first play of the game, just go ahead and get it out of the way. You said he needs, what? Sixty-eight yards? Let’s have New England kick it in the end zone, start at the 25 and have him launch one to Mike Evans and let’s just be done with it,” Brees said.

“There’s no doubt I think that’s gonna get knocked down pretty quick,” Brees added. “I can’t think of a guy who has invested more into his career and his preparation and kind of what he’s meant for the game. It’s definitely a special record because it speaks to the longevity that he’s been able to experience and the level that he’s been able to play at.”

Once surpassed, this record will join the others Brady currently holds. Some of those include: Most career starts (302), most career passing attempts (10,739), most career passing touchdowns (591)… Oh, and most Super Bowl titles by any individual player (7).

Despite the upcoming milestone, Brady will likely have little to say about it this week. In expected fashion, Brady has already been tip-toeing around his return to Gillette Stadium in recent days.

Story continues

“It’ll be a first time for me being on the other sideline, so I’m not going to necessarily reminisce,” Brady said per Patriots Wire. “I don’t think this is the moment for that. I’ll have plenty of opportunities to reminisce about my football career, none of which I really care to do right now, because I’m so much in the moment. I’m not going to be thinking about 20 years of history.”

“I’m going to be thinking about one night of football, a Sunday night game coming off a really tough loss,” Brady added. “They’re coming off a really tough loss. Both teams are going to be fighting and clawing for a win. I know it’s not going to be easy.”

To Brady’s credit, we know he’ll be more concerned with winning in Week 4 than anything else.

Related