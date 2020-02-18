Drew Brees is returning to the Saints, which is bad news for the Eagles

One of the biggest dominoes of the 2020 offseason fell on Tuesday afternoon as 41-year-old Drew Brees announced he's returning for one more year.

There was a thought that he might retire.

But he'll be back in 2020 to continue his Hall of Fame career, a return that will continue to make the Saints a legitimate Super Bowl contender from the NFC for yet another season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From an Eagles perspective, this is obviously not good news.

Sure, Brees is on the wrong side of 40 now and, sure, the Saints were 5-0 without him in 2019. But Brees is still playing at a high level and his presence in 2020 means the Saints will likely compete for another NFC title.

In 2019, Brees managed to throw for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 11 games. The Saints have won the NFC South with 11, 13 and 13 wins in each of the last three seasons.

So having Brees back in the NFC for another season means there's another real contender in the conference the Eagles have to worry about. But there's another layer to this too: The Eagles have struggled in head-to-head matchups against Brees and the Saints. And they will play the Saints at Lincoln Financial Field in 2020.

Dating back to his arrival in New Orleans in 2006, Brees has a 7-2 overall record against the Eagles and is 3-0 against them in the playoffs, including the divisional round game that ended the Eagles' 2018 season.

In those three playoff games, Brees hasn't been tremendous, but did complete 68 of 100 passes for 794 yards with 4 TDs and 3 INTs.

Story continues

Since Doug Pederson and Jim Schwartz took over in Philly in 2016, they are 0-2 against Brees and the Saints. They lost in Week 11 of the 2018 season 48-7 (Brees threw for 363 and four touchdowns) and then lost a couple months later, 20-14 in the playoffs.

We'll see what this move means for the rest of the league in an offseason where there are some major questions to answer around the NFL. For now, though, this just means the Saints will likely be a forced to be reckoned with for another season.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Drew Brees is returning to the Saints, which is bad news for the Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia