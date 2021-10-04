Drew Brees reacts to Tom Brady winning the all-time passing yards record

Here’s a cool gesture from Drew Brees. The legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback offered a hat tip to the NFL’s new all-time leader in career passing yards, saluting Tom Brady from his Instagram account. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller won Brees’ own record in his first game against his old New England Patriots team.

Brees praised Brady for his “commitment and dedication” to his craft and teammates, and acknowledged all the work that goes into preparing to play the game at its highest level when cameras aren’t rolling. And then he reminded Brady to appreciate the moment. That’s a class act, from one future Hall of Famer to another.

List