Drew Brees hopes to return to Saints in Week 8: 'That's the plan'

The New Orleans Saints might get a big boost in Week 8. Quarterback Drew Brees has worked his way back from a thumb injury and is planning to be the team’s starter against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Nola.com’s Amie Just.

When asked whether he would return to action against the Cardinals in Week 8, Brees told reporters, “That’s the plan.” The 40-year-old Brees has missed the team’s past five games due to a torn ligament in his thumb.

Brees returned to Saints practice Wednesday and was able to throw the ball. He also admitted he’s not 100 percent yet, but said he was “getting closer.”

He also provided an in-depth explanation on what it’s like to throw a ball with a thumb injury.

Drew Brees gives a full tutorial on gripping the ball while dealing with a thumb injury. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/g7NJ3psA06 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 23, 2019

Though Brees has expressed a desire to return, head coach Sean Payton wasn’t as confident. Payton classified Brees as a game-time decision, and said it could take until Sunday for the team to make that call.

With Brees sidelined the past couple weeks, the Saints turned to former first rounder Teddy Bridgewater to lead the team. Bridgewater, 26, played well with Brees out. In his five starts, Bridgewater threw nine touchdowns and two interceptions. More importantly, he led the team to a 5-0 record during that period.

While Bridgewater performed admirably, Brees was always going to start once he was deemed healthy. That could happen as early as Sunday. But on the off chance Brees can’t go, the Saints know they will be in good hands with Bridgewater under center once again.

