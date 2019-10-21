Drew Brees planning to practice this week

The Saints moved to 6-1 with Sunday’s 36-25 win in Chicago and they have gotten the last five of those wins without quarterback Drew Brees in the lineup.

That record is a testament to how well Bridgewater has done in Brees’s absence. That absence appears to be nearing its end, however.

Brees’s recovery from a right thumb injury progressed to working with a regulation-sized football this week and he told Mike Triplett of ESPN.com that he plans to practice this week. He added that he hopes to be able to play against the Cardinals next weekend, but “we’ll see” if that’s in the cards.

Given how smoothly things have been running with Bridgewater piloting the offense, the Saints won’t feel a need to rush Brees back if there’s any doubt he’s ready. Having a bye in Week Nine could also factor into the decision about who will be at quarterback against Arizona, but No. 9’s return to action isn’t far off under any circumstances.