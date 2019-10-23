Drew Brees: The plan is to play on Sunday

Saints coach Sean Payton said he might not decide until Sunday whether quarterback Drew Brees plays on Sunday against the Cardinals. Brees is hoping to be there.

When reporters asked Brees today whether he’ll play on Sunday, Brees answered, “That’s the plan.”

Brees added, however, that they haven’t decided for sure whether he can go, and Brees indicated that he agrees with Payton that he should have a full week of practice before the No. 1 quarterback is named.

If Brees and the Saints decide his injured thumb isn’t quite ready, Teddy Bridgewater will start. Given that the Saints are 5-0 with Bridgewater starting, getting Brees back isn’t quite the imperative it seemed to be when he first got hurt.

But if Brees can grip and throw a football, then Brees will start. He expects it to happen.