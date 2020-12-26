Drew Brees passes another milestone, has thrown for more than 80,000 yards

Engulfed in Alvin Kamara’s six-touchdown performance as the New Orleans Saints downed the Minnesota Vikings, 52-33, on Christmas was another milestone hurdled by Drew Brees.

The Saints’ quarterback went over the 80,000-yard mark in passing for his career while going 19-of-26 for 311 yards with a pair of picks.

With a 9-yard completion to Latavius Murray in the 3rd quarter, Drew Brees has become the first player in NFL history with 80,000 career passing yards — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 25, 2020

A new NFL mark for Drew Brees 🏅 pic.twitter.com/tYAWIovdRf — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 25, 2020

Brees came into the contest with 79.846 passing yards. He exited the victory with 80,157. He is 1,700 yards ahead of Tom Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Brees began this season as the all-time leader in touchdown passes but missed time due to injury and fell behind Brady. Brady has 573 TD passes to Brees’ 568.