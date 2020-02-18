The quarterback market leading up to the 2020 season keeps getting more interesting. 41-year-old Drew Brees had officially announced that he will live to play another season in the NFL, posting on Instagram that he is excited to "make another run at it!"

With Brees returning to the Saints, all eyes are now on where free-agent Teddy Bridgewater will land. The Saints currently have two backup QBs, restricted free-agent Taysom Hill and unrestricted free-agent Bridgewater. Head coach Sean Payton has made no secret that the team cannot afford to keep both on the roster. The writing on the wall says Bridgewater will be the one to find a new home, with fans and analysts alike speculating where he will end up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With Drew Brees official announcement that he will return to New Orleans, there is the unofficial news that Teddy Bridgewater will not. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2020

It was reported earlier this week that Bridgewater will command a starter-caliber salary in free agency. Bridgewater went 5-0 as a starter while Brees was injured last season, completing around 68% of his passes, and earning above-average rankings in adjusted yards per attempt (15th), QB Rating (11th), TD Rate (13th) and completion rate (6th) among 38 QBs to start at least five games in 2019.

While this makes Bridgewater a very attractive candidate for Ryan Pace, the price tag of approximately $30 million per year may not be doable with the Bears current salary cap situation.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

With Drew Brees officially returning to the Saints, all eyes are on Teddy Bridgewater originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago