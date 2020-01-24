Drew Brees: Not a given I come back, but it will be for Saints if I do

Drew Brees has not said whether he will play football during the 2020 season and said this week that he’ll take some time to “decompress” before making that call, but he knows where he wants to be if he does decide to play.

Brees told Jane Slater of NFL Media that he has no intention of playing for any team other than the Saints. The Saints have said they want Brees in their uniform as long as he wants to play, which explains why Brees isn’t sweating a contract negotiation that would follow a decision to keep playing.

“I never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of [returning],” Brees said. “To me, each one of these contracts, I don’t know how many it’s been, I’ve played with them 14 years. It’s not a matter of if it gets done, it’s when. At this stage of my career, it’s not a given if I come back every year but when that time comes, I’ll always be a Saint.”

If one wanted to read into which direction Brees is leaning, they’d likely see that response as a sign that Brees and the Saints will keep it together for at least one more season.