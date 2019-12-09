Drew Brees: “Would have been nice to have” Jared Cook all game

The Saints didn’t get much from tight end Jared Cook in Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but what they got was pretty helpful.

Cook caught two passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter. He took a shot to the head on the second touchdown and suffered a concussion that knocked him out for the rest of the afternoon.

He missed a wild game that the 49ers won 48-46 and quarterback Drew Brees said after the contest that the Saints missed having Cook as they tried to scratch out a win.

“That’s definitely a factor,” Brees said at his press conference. “You know, he had two catches for from 68 yards and two touchdowns today. He was impactful. Would have been nice to have him, obviously felt like he would have had opportunities. He would’ve been able to compliment everything that we were doing.”

Cook will now need to clear the concussion protocol in order to try for a more sustained impact against the Colts in Week 15.