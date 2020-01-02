Drew Brees is the NFC offensive player of the month

Saints quarterback Drew Brees made some history in December.

Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes when he passed Peyton Manning during a Week 15 game win over the Colts. Brees went 29-of-30 in that game to set a new single-game completion percentage record as well.

That game was the highlight of Brees’ month, but he was pretty good in the other four games as well. Brees was 104-of-138 for 1,188 yards, 15 touchdowns and no interceptions as the Saints closed out the regular season with three wins in their final four games.

All of that led the NFL to name Brees the NFC’s offensive player of the month for December. The Saints will be hoping the success keeps coming in January with the team’s playoff run starting against the Vikings on Sunday.