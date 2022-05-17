Drew Brees next team odds: Arizona Cardinals 'in play' for former New Orleans Saints QB

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) after a win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees created quite a stir earlier this week when he tweeted that he "may play football again" and that he may "want to come back and play again!!!"

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

Man..signing @juice_landry and @mathieu_era makes me want to come back and play again!!! Great additions…leaders and players! https://t.co/ARvwQbnPUU — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen recently said that Brees' tweets were likely "made in jest" but that hasn't stopped speculation surrounding Brees' future from swirling, and speculation about where he could potentially play if the 43-year old former QB who worked for NBC Sports last season did in fact return to the NFL after a year off.

Interestingly, one site released odds for Brees' potential next NFL team and the third team in the odds really caught our eye.

The Arizona Cardinals are listed at +600 to be Brees' 2022 home, according to Bookies.com, only behind the Seattle Seahawks (-150) and the Saints (+500), the team in which Brees had a year left on his contract when he retired.

The site wrote that the Seahawks, Saints and Cardinals were "in play" for the QB.

The Cardinals, seriously?

Adam Thompson wrote of Brees' potential fit with Arizona: "Kyler Murray is the man in Arizona – until he isn’t, and nobody is really sure all fences have been mended. Perhaps Murray ends up in Carolina; would the Cards prefer Darnold, Colt McCoy or Drew Brees on this win-now team? It could be argued that the Falcons and Panthers – teams not on the cusp of competing for a championship – aren’t what Brees is looking for. Seattle and Arizona, on the other hand, might be."

Could Brees really end up being the QB in Arizona?

It has to be considered highly unlikely that Brees returns to the NFL and as for being on the Cardinals, if he did, we just don't see it happening.

The Cardinals have indicated that Murray is their franchise QB and Brees is 43 years old. Murray is just 24.

Interestingly, in 2020 it was reported that the Cardinals made Brees a two-year $60 million offer in the 2018 offseason, but Brees opted to remain with the Saints.

Despite Bookies.com's odds for the QB to land in Arizona in 2022, his chances of playing for the Cardinals next season have to be considered a ridiculously huge longshot, at best.

