Drew Brees named NFC offensive player of the week

Drew Brees did the impossible this week.

Not only did the Saints quarterback replace Brett Favre as the league’s all-time leader in pass completions, but he replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick as the NFC offensive player of the week.

Brees completed 39-of-49 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores, including the game-winner in overtime, to earn the weekly award.

For the season, Brees is completing over 80 percent of his passes, with eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

That was enough to surpass Fitzpatrick’s bid for three in a row, as throwing for more than 400 yards wasn’t enough this week, considering Brees made history at a larger scale.