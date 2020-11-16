Saints quarterback Drew Brees is headed for tests on his injured ribs.

Brees did not play in the second half of Sunday’s 27-13 win over the 49ers and head coach Sean Payton said that he will have an MRI and X-rays to determine the extent of the injury. Brees was injured late in the first half on a hit by 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street and finished the half before telling Payton he didn’t feel “capable of playing” after halftime.

“He took a heavy shot in the first half. As he came out in the second half, he felt like it impacted him,” Payton said in his postgame press conference.

Payton said that it was “the first time in 15 years that it was significant enough that [Brees] felt like he couldn’t function” as the team’s quarterback. Jameis Winston saw most of the snaps with Taysom Hill also getting playing time over the final 30 minutes.

The results of those tests will help determine how many snaps the two men take in Week 11 and beyond.

Drew Brees to have MRI, X-rays on ribs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk