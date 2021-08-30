Drew Brees and Maria Taylor officially join NBC's 'Football Night in America'

NBC's "Football Night in America" officially has a pair of new faces.

The network announced Monday that former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and former ESPN host Maria Taylor will join its studio show ahead of "Sunday Night Football."

Brees will join current hosts Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy on the show's main desk, while Taylor will co-host more analytical segments alongside former NFL quarterback Chris Simms. Rodney Harrison, Jac Collinsworth and Mike Florio will also contribute to the coverage.

The revamped show will also be aired on NBC's new "Peacock" streaming service.

Can’t wait for our rookie season to officially start! What an amazing team⭐️ https://t.co/2V6WH5cWHG — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) August 30, 2021

Brees announced his retirement from the NFL in March after 20 years in the league, which included 13 Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl championship. Soon after, he announced he was joining NBC as an analyst.

Taylor joined NBC last month after nine years at ESPN, which ended under a cloud of controversy. Amid a standoff with ESPN over a potential contract extension, Taylor's name was thrown into an ugly diversity debate sparked by leaked comments from Rachel Nichols in which the NBA host claimed Taylor received an NBA Finals hosting job because she is Black.

The comments triggered an uproar around ESPN and Nichols, who has since been taken off the network's NBA programming.

Taylor understandably opted to move on from ESPN once her contract expired. Previously a host of ESPN's "College GameDay" and "NBA Countdown," Taylor has already worked for NBC at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this summer and will now settle in with the network's most visible studio show.