Drew Brees isn't concerned about declining stats: 'My job's not to have the most air yards'

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Most teams are going to lose a game or two, so that’s not a huge deal for the Saints. What’s more concerning is that Saints QB Drew Brees got outplayed by Raiders QB Derek Carr.

Considering that Brees is 41 and Carr is 29, that’s not a huge surprise. But Brees has been an ageless wonder for years. Despite tallying over 300 passing yards against the Raiders, he threw a pretty terrible and costly interception and looked uncomfortable in the pocket.

It’s been just two games, but there are some concerning trends. After delivering two of the most accurate seasons in NFL history, completing over 74 percent of his passes, he’s completed just 64.7 percent of his passes this season. This stat on air yards is also not terribly encouraging.

Drew Brees has averaged 4.82 air yards on his passes so far this season.



That's his lowest through 2 games as a member of the Saints, and it's the lowest by any QB through 2 games since Brett Favre in 2009. pic.twitter.com/ghtlGu44eG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 22, 2020

Brees not worried about decline

Is Brees worried his possible decline? Absolutely not. When he was asked about the narrative that his age is catching up to him and his stats are starting to show it, he wasn’t having it.

"Well, my job is to execute the offense. ... My job's not to have the most air yards or throw the ball down the field most or anything like that," Brees said after the game, via ESPN. "I think I've always evaluated myself on being a great decision-maker. And so, at the end of the day, I'll throw the ball to the open guy, move the ball down the field, score points, help us win football games. So that's my job," Brees said. "My job's to help us win. My job's to help put everyone around me in the best position to succeed."

Brees doesn’t think his stats are anything to worry about as long as he’s doing his job. He did admit that he and the offense haven’t been clicking, but assured the media that the Saints have a lot more to show.

"Are we totally in sync right now? No, we're not,” Brees said. “We're not even close to where we are capable of. Not even close."

Brees took responsibility for some of the Saints’ issues and expressed confidence that they’d be able to put it together in the future. But only time will tell. Brees isn’t getting any younger, and not even he can stave off aging and decline forever.

Drew Brees got outplayed by Derek Carr on Monday night, but he's not concerned about any decline in his stats. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

