Drew Brees is no longer the elite quarterback of the past

Monday’s matchup between the two most conservative quarterbacks in the NFL turned out to be a great one, despite just two combined deep pass attempts for the game — neither of which were completed.

Ultimately, Jon Gruden’s Las Vegas Raiders christened their new home with a win, pulling off the 34-24 upset over Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Using PFF’s advanced database and play-by-play grading, here are five key takeaways.

Father Time is catching up to Drew Brees

Brees closed out the 2019 season with one of his worst stretches of play in the PFF era. He failed to produce a PFF grade above 65.0 in his final three games, which was just the second time since 2006 he had failed to reach that mark in three straight games (2008 was the other instance).

In Week 1 against Tampa Bay, the 41-year-old quarterback looked even worse. Brees earned a 57.5 PFF grade for the game and completed just 2 of 7 passes that were thrown 10-plus yards downfield. And of those seven throws, none were deemed accurate by our ball-charting process; the two completions were catchable but inaccurate throws, forcing the receiver to adjust.

This was a big game for Brees to try and prove that Father Time isn’t catching up to him, but his performance was no better. He struggled to throw the ball downfield, recording a turnover-worthy throw on 1 of 9 pass attempts that traveled more than 10 yards downfield. And of his five completions on such throws, four were to a receiver who was deemed open (i.e., more than a couple of steps of separation) and all five were to a receiver with at least a step of separation.

He threw the ball six times on second and third down with at least 10 yards to gain, and 5 of 6 passes were short of the sticks — including two checkdowns on second-and-26 and second-and-31 while the Saints were losing in the third quarter.

Through Week 2, Brees is the NFL’s lowest-graded passer on throws of 10-plus yards downfield. Over 65 percent of his passing yards have come after the catch, the highest rate by nearly 5 percentage points. Brees also has produced the lowest average depth of target (5.2 yards; only one other quarterback is below 6.5).

It’s pretty clear that Brees is avoiding throwing downfield at all costs, and when he does, he looks nothing like his past self. His once pinpoint accuracy is no longer there, and his decision-making has been vastly different for the worse. Brees just does not look comfortable, and it could be signaling the beginning of the end for the veteran’s Hall of Fame career.

Can we stop taking Darren Waller for granted?

It's no secret that Raiders tight end Darren Waller had himself a night against the Saints — he was targeted on 45.7 percent of his routes, he averaged 2.94 yards per route run and he ended the game with a 91.4 receiving grade. It was the second-best game of his career from a grading perspective, but Waller should have been in the public eye as one of the NFL’s best tight ends even before this game. After all, he did earn an 86.8 receiving grade in 2019, fifth-best at the position. I would go as far as calling him the third-best tight end in the NFL behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce.

Waller is an incredible athlete and looks more like a wide receiver than a tight end. That was on full display last night, as he won both as an inline tight end and when he lined up at receiver. He also forced a couple of broken tackles on his 12 catches and went a perfect 3-for-3 on contested targets.

