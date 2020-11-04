Drew Brees popped up on the injury report with a shoulder injury that limited him. The Saints quarterback, though, said he’s always limited on Wednesdays as routine maintenance.

“It’s pretty standard,” Brees said Wednesday.

Brees played with tape on his shoulder Sunday but continued to downplay his injury.

“Hey, I’m 41 years old,” Brees chuckled. “I’ve got a lot of stuff going on. Just keep ticking.”

Brees has thrown 13 touchdowns and three interceptions and has a 106.5 passer rating. He faces Tom Brady for a second time this season when the Saints play the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

Brady has thrown one more career touchdown pass than Brees, with the two trading off the NFL record all season.

Drew Brees on injury report, but he downplays right shoulder issue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk