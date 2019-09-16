The Chicago Bears got into the winning column Sunday with their miraculous last-second victory over the Denver Broncos, 16-14, thanks to the right leg of kicker Eddy Pineiro.

Pineiro's 53-yard strike with time expiring exorcised the Cody Parkey demons from Halas Hall and may have been exactly what was needed to jumpstart the 2019 season, one that includes a difficult stretch of games from Weeks 7 through 11.

The Bears will face the Saints (Wk 7), Chargers (Wk 8), Eagles (Wk 9) and Rams (Wk 11) in a five-game run that will probably determine whether this team makes the post-season. One of those games may have just become much more winnable, however.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Saints QB Drew Brees suffered a torn ligament in his throwing thumb against the Rams in Week 2, one that will require surgery and is expected to keep him sidelined for at least six weeks.

#Saints QB Drew Brees has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and he's going to require surgery, sources say. The timeframe depends on the surgery, but he's likely out 6 weeks. That's the initial estimate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

Assuming the timetable for his return is accurate, that puts Brees back on the field around Week 8 or 9; the Bears welcome the Saints to Soldier Field in Week 7.

While no one wants to see a player -- especially one of Brees' stature -- suffer an injury, it's certainly a change in New Orleans' lineup that will benefit Chicago and increase their odds of surviving that brutal mid-season run of games.

Story continues

Drew Brees injury: Bears likely to face Saints without Brees in Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago