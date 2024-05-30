Drew Brees to be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — This year’s Saints Hall of Fame class has one member: Quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees was at the Saints practice facility on May 30 for the announcement, along with his family and team officials, including owner Gayle Benson.

He started his NFL career in San Diego, but came to New Orleans in 2006, along with first-year head coach Sean Payton. In 15 seasons as the Saints QB, Brees put up impressive numbers. He threw for more than 5,000 yards in five seasons. He has the second-most career touchdown passes in the NFL with 571. He is 2nd in career passing yards with 80,358 yards, leading the league in seven seasons–all with the Saints.

Brees also earned multiple awards. He was selected to the Pro Bowl 13 times, was NFL Offensive Player of the Year two times, and was the MVP of Super Bowl XLIV.

“The 15 years that I spent here from ’06-2020 were 15 of the best years of my life,” said Brees. “My wife, Brittany, and I were embraced by this city, by this organization, by Mrs. Benson, and by the unbelievable staff.”

Brees’ induction into the Saints Hall of Fame will come at an official ceremony during the season.

